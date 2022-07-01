H D Kumaraswamy predicts December polls in Karnataka

Former chief minister HD Kumaraswamy of the JD(S) on Friday predicted that the Assembly election in Karnataka will be advaced to December this year instead of April-May next year.

Kumaraswamy said this while launching the party's 'Janata Mitra Yatre' campaign in Bengaluru.

"I feel that the Assembly elections will happen early, in the month of December. All our party workers should start preparations keeping this in mind," he said.

Kumaraswamy's speculation comes even as the BJP will keenly watch the Gujarat Assembly election slated to be held in December, whose outcome could have a bearing on Karnataka.

Trying to boost the confidence among the party workers, Kumaraswamy said they must shun the feeling that the JD(S) is not strong. "We have all the chances of winning at least 15 assembly seats in Bengaluru alone. All our party workers should be confident and work towards reaching our goal," he said.

He advised JD(S) cadre to reach out to every household and gauge the priorities of citizens.

The 'Janata Mitra Yatre' will fan out to every municipal ward in Bengaluru in an attempt to mobilise support for the regional party ahead of the Bengaluru civic body polls.

Meanwhile, Kumaraswamy announced that he would be taking up the 'Pancharathna Yatre' in the month of August where he would stay in the villages. "Pancharathna Yatre will be dedicated to rural Karnataka and I will stay in villages for three months from August," he said.

We have divine power: H D Deve Gowda

Former prime minister H D Deve Gowda said he will give a befitting reply to those making fun of the JD(S). "Some people are making fun that JD(S) has no power, but I will prove our party's power in the upcoming elections. This time, we have divine power," Gowda said.

Reacting to the statement by former MLA KN Rajanna on Gowda's health, Kumaraswamy said that he would teach the Congress leader a lesson. "The people of Madhugiri will teach a lesson to Rajanna. He might have forgotten that he stepped in to Vidhana Soudha just because of Deve Gowda," he said.