H D Kumaraswamy sees Lanka-like crisis if BJP continues in power

If the BJP continues to be in power for the next 5-10 years, then India will see a situation similar to that of Sri Lanka, JD(S) leader H D Kumaraswamy alleged on Monday.

“With inflation going up every day, the BJP is focusing only on communal issues,” he charged.

Condemning the halal-jhatka meat controversy, Kumaraswamy challenged right-wing groups to show their patriotism by questioning the price rise.

“Muslim traders did not come to buy sheep because of the halal controversy. Farmers are now cursing the right-wing organisations,” he said.

He charged that ultimately, by raking up issues, such as the halal and jhatka meat controversy, the BJP is spoiling the lives of farmers who are economically dependent on livestock rearing.

Attacking Chief Minister Basavaraj Bommai for his silence on communal politics in the state, Kumaraswamy said he has become “Mouna” Bommai.

“The BJP accused former Prime Minister Manmohan Singh of being silent. Today, Bommai is doing the same,” he said, adding that the government is controlled by the RSS.

Kumaraswamy also attacked Congress saying the party didn’t have the guts to stand up against the communal politics of the BJP. “They went soft on the hijab issues fearing they would lose Hindu votes. They were exposed in Belagavi by the BJP on how Congress tried to bring the Anti-Conversion Bill during its regime. The Congress is responsible for strengthening BJP,” he alleged.

Watch the latest DH Videos here: