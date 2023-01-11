H D Kumaraswamy to celebrate Sankranti virtually with farmers

Former JD(S) chief minister H D Kumaraswamy, who is busy with the 'Pancha Rathna Yatra', will take a break to celebrate Sankranti with farmers.

On January 16, Kumaraswamy will be celebrating Sankranti by virtually interacting with farmers from 50 Assembly constituencies. Even JD(S) supremo and former prime minister H D Kumaraswamy will take part along with party MLAs.

During the online interaction, Kumaraswamy will receive suggestions from farmers for the JD(S) manifesto. Party workers who are active on social media will help farmers to join the interaction.

"During my Pancha Rathna Yatra, I have witnessed farmers ending their lives because of loans. My intention of interacting with them is to make them understand that JD(S) will waive farmer loans and stand with them if voted to power," Kumaraswamy said.

The JD(S) manifesto will have 'Raita Chaitanya', a dedicated programme for farmers' welfare. "I will get their suggestions during the interaction, listen to their grievances and tell them that JD(S) will be with them," he said.

Kumaraswamy will be interacting from his farmhouse in Bidadi between 4 pm and 6 pm on January 16.

The former chief minister said that if the JD(S) is voted for power independently, then his government will waive loans worth Rs 10,000 crore, including those borrowed by Stree Shakti or self-help groups.