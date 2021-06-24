H D Kumaraswamy will be Karnataka CM if JD(S) get mandate: Revanna

MLA H D Revanna on Thursday said that H D Kumaraswamy would be the next chief minister if the people gave mandate to JD(S).

Addressing reporters in Hassan, he said, "While there is a lot of debate over the CM candidate in both the Congress and the BJP, there is no such confusion in JD(S). Kumaraswamy has successfully served as chief minister twice and he will be the chief minister nominee."

"Kumaraswamy waived farm loans during his tenure as the CM. If the people give their verdict in favour of JD(S), there will be an efficient and transparent administration. If not, we will sit in the opposition", he said.

Revanna alleged that the government had slashed 50% of funds released to the taluk and zilla panchayats citing Covid-19 pandemic. The gram panchayat with A grade which was getting Rs 13 lakh was getting Rs 5 lakh. How was it possible to take up development work with a meagre fund? A protest would be held against insufficient funds near the DC's office in Hassan. State-wide protests would also be held later.