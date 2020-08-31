H K Patil accuses govt of hiding Covid-19 fatalities

Senior Congress leader H K Patil accused the state government of hiding the actual number of deaths owing to Covid-19 in Bengaluru. A total of 49,135 deaths were reported in Bengaluru between January to July this year, compared to 37,001 in the corresponding period in 2019, he said, citing data from crematoriums and burial grounds in the city.

“The government is hiding something,” he said, seeking the reasons for the 32% increase in death rate, even though only 1,886 people had died of Covid-19 since March.

Speaking at a news conference, he urged the state government to constitute a team for a quick study report to assess causes for the increase in deaths.

When contacted, DyCM Dr C N Ashwath Narayan dismissed the allegations and said that the government had maintained proper data on Covid-19 deaths.