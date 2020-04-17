H K Patil urges Karnataka government to scale-up testing

H K Patil urges Karnataka govt to scale-up testing

DHNS
DHNS, Gadag,
  • Apr 17 2020, 21:27 ist
  • updated: Apr 17 2020, 21:49 ist
H K Patil. (DH Photo)

Senior Congress legislator H K Patil on Friday said the state would land in big trouble if the process of testing the people for Covid-19 and furnishing the reports was not expedited.

Speaking to media persons here, Patil said, "The testing rate in the state is low at 125 to 130 per 10 lakh population. The government should set up Covid-19 labs in all districts. This will help in streamlining the process of testing, getting reports and providing the timely treatment and thereby mitigate the virus spread."

The Indian Council of Medical Research's (ICMR) permission is necessary for setting up a Covid-19 lab. The chief minister should take personal interest and initiate a process to get the ICMR approval for the labs at the earliest, he said.

Senior Congress legislator
Indian Council of Medical Research
ICMR
Karnataka
testing
H K Patil
Coronavirus
COVID-19
