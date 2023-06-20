'Hacking' remark: Yatnal demands action against Jarkiholi

'Hacking' remark: Yatnal seeks action against Jarkiholi

Yatnal, in a tweet, took potshots at both Siddaramaiah and Jarkiholi over the issue.  

Basanagouda Patil Yatnal. Credit: DH File Photo

Taking serious exception to PWD Minister Satish Jarkiholi’s remarks, senior BJP leader Basanagouda Patil Yatnal on Tuesday tweeted demanding Chief Minister Siddaramaiah to either prove the allegations made by Jarakiholi or initiate action against him under those who spread 'fake news' in the state.

In response to a question by media, Jarkiholi had accused the BJP-led government at the Centre of "hacking" the servers leading to technical glitches affecting the registration process for the Congress government’s Gruha Jyothi scheme, offering up to 200 units of electricity for free to each household.

Jarakholi’s statement came hours after Chief Minister Siddaramaiah directed the Police Department to begin a crackdown on 'fake news' on social media, a move that has the 2024 Lok Sabha election in mind.

