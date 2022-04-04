Halal meat row: BJP hasn't backed anyone, says Kateel

State BJP president Nalin Kumar Kateel has distanced the party from the halal meat row and accused opposition JD(S) and Congress of indulging in appeasement politics.

In a release issued on Monday, he said that the people of the state took their own stand on the controversy over halal and jhatka meat.

"BJP has not backed anyone in this controversy," he said, adding that the party was not linked to the 'current developments' in the state.

This was in reference to the various polarising issues that have rocked the state since January.

JD(S) leader H D Kumaraswamy, KPCC president D K Shivakumar and leader of the Opposition Siddaramaiah have no clear stance on the hijab controversy, the halal cut issue and on the loudspeakers installed at mosques, the BJP state chief said.

"They should clarify their stand," he said.

Fearing BJP's win in the next Assembly elections, Congress leaders are indulging in appeasement politics, Kateel said, blaming the party for dividing the society and stirring communal passions.

