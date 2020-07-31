Hang me if our allegations against Karnataka govt are false: D K Shivakumar

KPCC President D K Shivakumar said that his party is ready to furnish all documents related to the corruption in Medical equipment purchases for containing Covid-19 situation if a judicial probe by a sitting judge is initiated.

“The BJP-led government is mired in corruption in Karnataka. If Rs 2000 crore corruption charges against the BJP government is baseless, then they can hang me and book a case against me. The Congress has proof for all allegations,” he told at Congress Bhavana in Mangaluru.

Read: BJP sends legal notice to Siddaramaiah, D K Shivakumar

He accused the BJP government of looting money in the name of Covid-19, which is proved in the affidavits submitted to the court by the government. The Chief Minister has been asking for cooperation from the Opposition. Should we support them for looting the money? he questioned.

Ridiculing BJP State President Nalin Kumar Kateel’s claim that 15 Congress MLAs are in touch with him (Kateel), he said “I thought all the 224 MLAs are in contact with him. I do not know why he said only 15 MLAs.”

Earlier, D K Shivakumar along with KPCC Working President Saleem Ahmed visited former union minister Oscar Fernandes and enquired about his health. Later, he visited Mangalore Bishop Rev Fr Peter Paul Saldanha. He also met auto drivers association office-bearers and listened to their woes.