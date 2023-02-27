Hassan: Deve Gowda to announce candidate next week

The stalemate over the selection of JD(S) candidate for for Hassan Assembly constituency appear to have deepened further, with H D Kumaraswamy calling off the meeting of party workers he had convened in Bengaluru on Sunday.

The ball is now in the court of party supremo, H D Deve Gowda. Sources said that he will make an official announcement of the candidate in Hassan next week.

Also Read | Committed to fielding ordinary worker from Hassan: HDK

It may be mentioned that there is a fierce competition for the party ticket between H P Swaroop and Bhavani Revanna. Kumaraswamy wants to keep promise made to former MLA late H S Prakash, H P Swaroop’s father. But H D Revanna’s family is keen to take on Hassan BJP MLA Preetham Gowda after the latter dared them to contest from the constituency.

MP Prajwal and MLC Suraj too are irked over the remarks of Preetham and want Bhavani to contest from Hassan segment.

Meanwhile, the ticket matter turned into a prestige issue between Revanna and H D Kumaraswamy. Hence, Kumaraswamy had a meeting of party workers in Bengaluru on Sunday. However, Revanna opined that keeping him out of the meeting would send wrong signal in the constituency and thus prevailed upon Kumaraswamy to cancel the meeting.