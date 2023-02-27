Hassan: Deve Gowda to announce candidate next week

Hassan: Deve Gowda to announce candidate next week

The development comes after HDK called off a meeting scheduled for Sunday wherein he was expected to announce a candidate

Gayathri G R
Gayathri G R, DHNS, Hassan,
  • Feb 27 2023, 00:58 ist
  • updated: Feb 27 2023, 10:22 ist
The ball is now in the court of party supremo, H D Deve Gowda. Credit: PTI File Photo

The stalemate over the selection of JD(S) candidate for for Hassan Assembly constituency appear to have deepened further, with H D Kumaraswamy calling off the meeting of party workers he had convened in Bengaluru on Sunday.

The ball is now in the court of party supremo, H D Deve Gowda. Sources said that he will make an official announcement of the candidate in Hassan next week.

Also Read | Committed to fielding ordinary worker from Hassan: HDK

It may be mentioned that there is a fierce competition for the party ticket between H P Swaroop and Bhavani Revanna. Kumaraswamy wants to keep promise made to former MLA late H S Prakash, H P Swaroop’s father. But H D Revanna’s family is keen to take on Hassan BJP MLA Preetham Gowda after the latter dared them to contest from the constituency.

MP Prajwal and MLC Suraj too are irked over the remarks of Preetham and want Bhavani to contest from Hassan segment. 

Meanwhile, the ticket matter turned into a prestige issue between Revanna and H D Kumaraswamy. Hence, Kumaraswamy had a meeting of party workers in Bengaluru on Sunday. However, Revanna opined that keeping him out of the meeting would send wrong signal in the constituency and thus prevailed upon Kumaraswamy to cancel the meeting.

Check out DH's latest videos

Check out DH's latest videos

Get a round-up of the day's top stories in your inbox

Check out all newsletters

Deccan Herald News now on Telegram - Click here to subscribe

Follow us on Facebook | Twitter | Dailymotion | YouTube

Get a round-up of the day's top stories in your inbox

JD(S)
Hassan
H D Kumaraswamy
H D Deve Gowda
Karnataka
Karnataka Politics
Karnataka Assembly Elections 2023
Karnataka News

What's Brewing

Madonna's older brother dies at 66

Madonna's older brother dies at 66

SpaceX set to launch next ISS crew for NASA

SpaceX set to launch next ISS crew for NASA

Things to keep in mind while investing in FDs, gold

Things to keep in mind while investing in FDs, gold

DH Toon | Cong eyes united Oppn: 'Made up your mind?'

DH Toon | Cong eyes united Oppn: 'Made up your mind?'

In search of statues

In search of statues

SRK reminisces working on 'Kabhi Haan Kabhi Naa'

SRK reminisces working on 'Kabhi Haan Kabhi Naa'

Scientific leaps, systemic barriers: Women in STEM

Scientific leaps, systemic barriers: Women in STEM

 