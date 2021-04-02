Have differences in a few matters with CM: Eshwarappa

Minister for Rural Development and Panchayat Raj (RDPR) K S Eshwarappa said he and Chief Minister B S Yediyurappa have differences in a few matters and claimed that they would “strengthen the party together”.

In a press conference here, on Friday, Eshwarappa said, “I am not a rebel. I am loyal”.

“A lot of people, who are loyal, are misleading Yediyurappa. He joined the Karnataka Janata Paksha (KJP) by quitting BJP in 2012, by listening to a few people. After joining KJP, no one was with Yediyurappa. So, he re-joined the BJP. We both had disputes then also,” he said.

‘No funds for Sumarga’

Eshwarappa said the Rural Development Department had come up with the ‘Chief Minister Grameena Sumarga’ project and the CM had announced Rs 780 crore for the development of about 20,000 km roads in rural areas. But, no funds were released despite repeated letters, he said.

‘Don’t care about signature’

Eshwarappa said he does not care about the signature campaign, launched by some BJP MLAs and ministers for taking up the issue with the governor and the party high command. “I don’t care. A few MLAs, who are part of the campaign, telephoned me and said they participated in it due to certain reasons,” he said.

“The MLAs, ministers and MPs involved in the campaign also belong to BJP and we will work together. The issue will be sorted out, following the Assembly election in five states. Many have supported my move and have assured of supporting me,” he said.

Referring to KPCC president D K Shivakumar’s statement that either Yediyurappa should resign or he should sack Eshwarappa, he said, “I and Yediyurappa are one and my intention is to follow procedures and rules. We will continue to work together and run the government together”.