Have no desire to become minister again: K S Eshwarappa

MLA K S Eshwarappa, who left no stone unturned to get a ministerial berth again after he was given a clean chit in contractor Santosh Patil suicide case, has said that he has given up his desire to become a minister in the Cabinet headed by Chief Minister Basavaraj Bommai.

Replying to a query on Cabinet expansion, while speaking to media persons, here on Friday, he said, when he got a clean chit in the case, many people including seers wanted him to become a minister.

"I had shared the same sentiment with the chief minister and Bommai had promised to talk to the Central leaders. All 224 legislators can't become ministers. The party leaders may have another plan. Now, I have no desire to become a minister again. I don't want to create any trouble to state and Central leaders," he said.