'Have to learn from past blunders,' PM attacks Congress in poll-bound Karnataka

In a veiled attack on the Congress in poll-bound Karnataka, Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Thursday said previous governments were responsible for backwardness of northern part of the state.

Addressing a public rally in Kudekal village of Yadgir district, Prime Minister Modi said: "The north Karnataka region has the same potential as other regions. But, the previous governments did not even bother to think of providing infrastructure, water, road and power to the region."

He appreciated Chief Minister Basavaraj Bommai and team for working towards speedy development of north Karnataka region. The region will take strides in development in coming days, he added.

"We have to learn from the past blunders. Earlier governments have washed their hands off ensuring development by declaring the region as backward," he said.

"They did not bother to look into what is preventing the development. They were only focusing on vote bank politics. But our priority is not vote bank politics. Our priority is only development, development and development," Prime Minister Modi said.

He further attacked the opposition that they were only eying votes on caste and religion basis.

"Unless every district of the country develops, the country will not progress. Yadgir is one among the top 10 of the 100 aspirational districts in the country. It has achieved 100 per cent vaccination of children, the number of children with malnutrition rate has come down, Yadgir district has 100 per cent connectivity of village roads," he said.

"North Karnataka region is a 'bowl of dals'. The farmers of this region have helped the country to reduce the import of dal from foreign countries," he said.

Modi stated that India has "pressurised" the UN to declare this year as the International year of Millets. Karnataka grows millet crops like ragi, jowar in large quantities and the double engine government is ready to promote millets at the international level.

North Karnataka region faces the challenge of connectivity. The Surat-Chennai Economic Corridor which connects two biggest ports of the country is going to benefit Yadgir and the entire region. The double engine government will ensure all round development, he said.

India is preferred for investments as the double engine government is stressing on development and infrastructure, the Prime Minister added.

"Karnataka is attracting most of the investment and the investments are likely to grow. North Karnataka region will also benefit from this," he said.