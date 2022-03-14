Have you scrapped KPME Act? former Speaker Ramesh Kumar asks Karnataka government

Former speaker K R Ramesh Kumar asked the government if the Karnataka Private Medical Establishment Act had been annulled.

"You have announced in the Budget the Yashaswini scheme, which is meant for farmers who are members of cooperative societies. But the KMPE Act passed in this very House extended insurance cover to all farmers, even if they aren't members of any society," he said, during a discussion on the Budget."

Kumar asked Law Minister J C Madhuswamy to move a resolution asking the Election Commission to inquire into affidavits filed by candidates.

"What is the point of giving affidavits if they aren't even checked," he asked.

Regularise Pourakarmikas' service: Siddu

The government will look into the demands of Pourakarmikas on increase of wages and on making them permanent employees, Chief Minister Basavaraj Bommai said.

He said the government will have to consult the finance department and look at how much of burden such a measure would put on the state exchequer. He was responding to leader of the opposition Siddaramaiah, who raised the ongoing agitation of poukarmikas in the Zero Hour.

"As of now, we have ensured that the salaries are directly credited to the Pourakarmikas' accounts, without having to worry about whether the contractors are paying them on time or not," Bommai said.

Siddaramaiah urged the government to increase the wages of Pourakarmikas, to make them permanent employees and to ensure that they get pension.

KKRTC staffer suicide: CM promises action

The Congress MLAs, led by Siddaramaiah, demanded justice to the family of Omkar Revanappa Serikar, an employee of Kalyana Karnataka Road Transport Corporation (KKRTC), from Humnabad, who reportedly died by suicide recently.

The deceased served as driver-cum-conductor and took the extreme step as he was unable to get caste attestation certificate, Siddaramaiah said.

In 2021, the government issued an order making it mandatory for these applications to be examined by the civil rights enforcement cell, while earlier it was simpler, with the authority vested with the deputy commissioners of the districts.

Several applications are pending owing to this, Siddaramaiah added. While asking the government to immediately revoke this order, he sought monetary compensation to the victim's family and job on compassionate grounds to a family member. JD(S) member Bandeppa Kashempur backed the demand. Bommai assured to look into the matter.

Server woes: MLAs fume

In a bid to resolve the long-standing problem of servers crashing in sub-registrar offices, the government has now taken subscription of Airtel network in at least 136 sub-registrar offices, Revenue Minister R Ashoka said.

Ashoka said the government was unable to resolve the issue with BSNL and hence, had approached Airtel.

MLA Sharath Bachchegowda raised the issue, pointing out that sub-registrar offices frequently saw servers crashing, leading to delay in files getting cleared. Responding to complaints from MLAs that the sub-registrar offices had long queues regularly with citizens having to wait for days together to get their applications processed, Ashoka said the government would set up new offices wherever there was a need.

'No caste-exclusive burial grounds, villages'

The government will henceforth ensure that no burial grounds are segregated based on caste and that no villages have names based on castes, Revenue Minister R Ashoka said.

He was responding to a question by Basanagouda Turvihal on upgrading tandas to revenue villages.

During the discussion, Ramesh Kumar pointed out how several hamlets had caste-identifiers as names, such as Vaddara palya, Madigara halli.

"It is a question of humanity. This practice must go," Kumar said. To this, Ashoka said the government would not just ensure that villages aren't named after castes, but it was also in the process of ensuring that there are no caste-exclusive burial grounds.

Seek White Paper on debts, Ayanur dares Oppn

BJP member Ayanur Manjunath dared the opposition members in the Council to demand a White Paper from the government over debts accrued over the past few years, to assess the increase in borrowing under different governments.

Speaking during the discussion on the Budget, Manjunath said it was not fair to single out the Bommai government for the increased debt burden.

"We have not fallen into the debt trap now. While BJP government was forced to borrow due to the Covid pandemic, what was the problem faced by previous governments," he asked. Congress members accepted Manjunath's challenge.

Siddu runs into Ibrahim

Leader of the Opposition Siddaramaiah ran into miffed Congress MLC C M Ibrahim outside the Assembly hall, where a friendly banter ensued.

"I told you I'll come to your house," Siddaramaiah said. "When did you say that," Ibrahim asked.

"I had told Basha to tell you that I'll come home to see you at the end of this month. Wait till then. Don't be in a hurry," Siddaramaiah said.

Ibrahim gestured at the former CM to move on. Upset with the party, Ibrahim has tendered his resignation.

