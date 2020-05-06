Haven't forced any migrant labourers to stay: Karnataka Revenue Minister R Ashok

Karnataka Revenue Minister R Ashok on Wednesday dismissed reports of the state forcing migrant labourers to remain back in the state, even as the government received flak for cancelling trains meant for migrants on Tuesday evening.

"We are not forcing any migrant labourers to stay back here. We have not tried to stop them," Ashok said, addressing a news conference.

Referring to the incident of migrant labourers gathering near Bangalore International Exhibition Centre on Tuesday evening, he said that the labourers had returned after being assured of wages and realising that they be in mandatory quarantine for a 14-day period as soon as they reach their natives.

Many of the labourers were from a Gutka company - who were demanding wages and rest were construction labourers - who agreed to return after learning about mandatory quarantine, and resumption of construction activity throughout the state.

Resistance

The government was also facing resistance from other states over the return of migrant labourers, he said, alleging that West Bengal has declined to take back the 18,800 migrant labourers at the moment.

"Respective governments have to permit the travel of those seeking to return and should also make quarantine arrangements," he said, reiterating that the government will not stop anyone leaving the state.

On cancellation of trains on Tuesday evening, Ashok said that the government was forced to cancel them as labourers changed their mind on returning to their native states.

The state's decision to cancel the trains had come under attack, with critics terming it as a hostage situation for migrant labourers, forced to remain despite facing hardships.