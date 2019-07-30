HC directs govt to appoint vets at jumbo camps

The High Court of Karnataka on Tuesday passed an interim order directing the state government to appoint a veterinarian each for the eight elephant camps in the state.

The order was passed by a Division Bench comprising Chief Justice Abhay S Oka and Justice PM Nawaz on a PIL filed by advocate N P Amruthesh.

The bench directed the government advocate to submit to the court files pertaining to the management of jumbos at the elephant camps in the state since 2008. The hearing was deferred to August 28.

The petitioner had claimed that jumbos were dying at elephant camps in the state due to lack of food, water and treatment. The petitioner had sought the court to direct the state government for constituting a high-level committee to study the ground situation at these camps.