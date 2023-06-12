HDK denies alliance with BJP for Lok Sabha polls

HD Kumaraswamy denies alliance with BJP for Lok Sabha polls

Kumaraswamy also denied talks of him entering the national politics

DHNS
DHNS, Bengaluru ,
  • Jun 12 2023, 22:54 ist
  • updated: Jun 13 2023, 04:27 ist
D(S) leader H D Kumaraswamy. Credit: DH File Photo

Former chief minister H D Kumaraswamy on Monday denied reports that the JD(S) would enter into an alliance with the BJP for the Lok Sabha polls next year.

Speaking to mediapersons here, on Monday, Kumaraswamy said that no such discussions were held.

"These are rumours. Such rumours are common in politics. No such discussions have been held so far and no one has proposed such an alliance with us," he added.

There were reports that Kumarasawamy had met senior BJP leaders during his recent visit to New Delhi.

Kumaraswamy also denied talks of him entering the national politics. "I'm not interested in the national politics. Moreover, I contested the Assembly polls because of pressure from party workers," he added.

HD Kumaraswamy
BJP
JD(S)
Karnataka Politics
Lok Sabha elections

