HD Kumaraswamy off to London as crisis brews in JD(S)

Former chief minister HD Kumaraswamy of the JD(S) left for London Monday morning in connection with his actor son Nikhil’s film shoot, even as disgruntlement within his party continued.

Kumaraswamy is slated to return November 8.

Because of his trip, a meeting with legislators to discuss their disgruntled has been postponed, according to sources.

A delegation of party leaders had approached JD(S) supremo HD Deve Gowda last week to discuss their unhappiness in the party. Gowda is said to have told them that he would convene a meeting to discuss their issues with Kumaraswamy on November 6-7. “But because of Kumaraswamy’s London trip, the meeting will now happen once he’s back,” a party leader said.

A section of JD(S) MLCs, led by senior leader Basavaraj Horatti, are unhappy with the way they have been treated by the party leadership, especially Kumaraswamy. They say they have been neglected, even when the party was in power with Kumaraswamy as chief minister. Horatti has publicly criticised Kumaraswamy’s style of functioning.

Adding to the woes of the crisis-hit JD(S), some legislators are said to be ready to extend support to the ruling BJP. Also, it is speculated that some legislators are even willing to jump ship.