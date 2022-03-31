HDK dares CM Bommai to act against Hindu outfits

JD(S) leader and former chief minister H D Kumaraswamy has dared Chief Minister Basavaraj Bommai to take action against Vishwa Hindu Parishad, Bajrang Dal and other Hindu outfit members who are allegedly disturbing peace and harmony in the society.

He told reporters at Chakere in Channapatna taluk that they are submitting memoranda to tahsildars and other officials at various places to fulfil their demands over the business, Halal cut and other issues. They are even circulating pamphlets in this regard, he charged.

Kumaraswamy criticised the government for not handling the Covid situation well. "The BJP government did not manage the hospitals well in the Covid crisis. Where were the members of Vishwa Hindu Parishad and Bajrang Dal then?" he questioned.