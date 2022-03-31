HDK dares CM Bommai to act against Hindu outfits

HDK dares CM Bommai to act against Hindu outfits

Kumaraswamy criticised the government for not handling the Covid situation well

DHNS
DHNS,
  • Mar 31 2022, 22:52 ist
  • updated: Apr 01 2022, 02:58 ist
Kumaraswamy file photo. Credit: DH Photo

JD(S) leader and former chief minister H D Kumaraswamy has dared Chief Minister Basavaraj Bommai to take action against Vishwa Hindu Parishad, Bajrang Dal and other Hindu outfit members who are allegedly disturbing peace and harmony in the society.

He told reporters at Chakere in Channapatna taluk that they are submitting memoranda to tahsildars and other officials at various places to fulfil their demands over the business, Halal cut and other issues. They are even circulating pamphlets in this regard, he charged. 

Kumaraswamy criticised the government for not handling the Covid situation well. "The BJP government did not manage the hospitals well in the Covid crisis. Where were the members of Vishwa Hindu Parishad and Bajrang Dal then?" he questioned. 

JD(S)
H D Kumaraswamy
basavaraj bommai
Vishwa Hindu Parishad
Bajrang Dal
Hindu outfits
Karnataka

