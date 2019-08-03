HDK dismisses talks on Nikhil contesting bypolls

Former chief minister H D Kumaraswamy rubbished rumours about the candidature of his son K Nikhil and Hassan MP Prajwal Revanna, son of former PWD minister H D Revanna, for the bypolls from the KR Pet and Hunsur Assembly segments and said the news was hypothetical.

Kumaraswamy was speaking to reporters here on Saturday. He said the news about Prajwal and Nikhil’s candidature was just a rumour and requested the media not to air it.

He said the present system had worsened and there was no opportunity for good people there. Kumaraswamy said, “I am planning to keep away from the present political system. Caste is controlling politics and there are attempts to harm the political career of Nikhil,” he said.

Blaming Chief Minister B S Yediyurappa for the transfers of officials, he said transfers were common when a new government is formed, but Yediyurappa transferred the officials without showing them postings.

In a sarcastic tone, he said, “JD(S)-Congress government was full of sins and the present BJP government is a holy government.” He alleged cunning and revenge politics by BJP. Asserting that the life of the BJP government was just six months, Kumaraswamy said there was no need for cabinet expansion as Yediyurappa alone could run the government for the said number of months. MLA Sa Ra Mahesh claimed the party’s supporters were pressuring the leaders to field Nikhil from KR Pet seat, but the party would field a loyal party worker.