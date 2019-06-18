HDK hits back at BJP over hotel stay

“I have seen both five star hotel and small huts. I don’t have to learn any lesson from others”. This is how Chief Minister H D Kumaraswamy on Tuesday hit back at the BJP for criticising him for staying at the Taj West End hotel in Bengaluru.

BJP leader B S Yeddyurappa had on Monday ridiculed Kumaraswamy, saying that only those who were ready to give commission were allowed to meet him at the hotel. The chief minister recently shifted to his JP Nagar residence following criticism from various quarters.

Speaking to reporters after meeting family members of a debt-ridden farmer who committed suicide, he said that the BJP has been criticising his government baselessly. “I was told that Yeddyurappa had off the record praised the steps taken by the officials during his tour to the drought-affected places. He has been opposing for the sake of it,” he stated.

‘Don’t lose heart’

Grama vastvya has been planned to inspire confidence among the farmers and bring the administration closer to the people. “Farmers should not lose heart. Committing suicide is not the solution. Take it as a challenge and face it. The government is with them. We are ready to work for the welfare of farmers,” he said.