HDK invites Tejaswini Ananth Kumar to JD(S)

In a curious development, former chief minister H D Kumaraswamy on Thursday invited Tejaswini Ananthkumar, the wife of late BJP leader H N Ananth Kumar, to join the JD(S) after her daughter Vijeta tweeted that the regional party "is still a very strong political force."

In a tweet that created a buzz on social media, Vijeta wrote: "Why Karnataka politics is really interesting? JDS is still a very strong political force." Many JD(S) supporters responded to it online by inviting her to join the regional party. Some who were sceptic about it questioned her about the dwindling number of seats that JD(S) was securing of late. To this she replied that politics was not always about the "number of seats."

Speaking to reporters, Kumaraswamy said Vijeta's statement came as an encouragement to the JD(S) cadre at a time when many were hastily writing off his party's prospects. "I thank her on behalf of all my party workers," he said, adding that if either Vijeta or her mother Tejaswini wanted to join the JD(S), they will be heartily welcomed. "I am not sure if the BJP has recognised her (Tejaswini's) efforts, but we will treat them with respect if they join our party," he further said.

Tejaswini was unavailable for comment.

Ananth Kumar was known to have had cordial ties with JD(S) supremo H D Deve Gowda.

In 2019, there was heartburn when the BJP picked a much younger Tejasvi Surya over Tejaswini as the party's candidate from the Bangalore South Lok Sabha segment. Tejaswini, an ABVP activist during her student days, was later made the BJP vice-president.

Last month, Tejaswini shared a quote by Andy Stanly which said, "Leaders who don't listen will eventually be surrounded by people who have nothing to say." This was perceived as a commentary on the goings-on in the BJP.