HDK joins Ramanagaram name-change row

Coming down hard on the state government against its proposal to rename Ramanagaram as Nava Bengaluru, former chief minister H D Kumaraswamy said such a move will be an insult to Lord Ram, after whom the district is named.

Kumaraswamy has also threatened to hit the streets if the state government went ahead with the proposal.

In a series of tweets, Kumaraswamy alleged that renaming the district was a pretext to sell its fertile irrigated land to capitalists.

“If Yediyurappa wishes to develop Ramanagaram, he should release the funds I have allocated in my budget for the district,” he tweeted.

Ramanagaram district is surrounded by seven hills, with Ramadevara Betta at its centre, said Kumaraswamy. “That is why it was named Ramanagaram taluk. We have named it after Rama. Yet, if the BJP adamantly renames it, it is an insult to the policies propounded by the BJP. It is an insult to Lord Ram’s name,” he said.