HDK lashes out at BJP, lists out 16 dynasties in Karnataka BJP

Former Chief Minister H D Kumaraswamy on Wednesday listed ‘16 family dynasties’ in the Karnataka unit of the BJP as he hit out at the saffron party for repeatedly calling the JD(S) a dynastic party.

He said everyone understands the sum and substance of BJP’s Mission Dakshin, Yoga in Mysuru and churning in Hyderabad, referring to the Prime Minister’s events in the South and statement against dynastic politics.

In a series of tweets, the JD(S) second-in-command hit back at the BJP in Karnataka for calling him ‘Lucky Dip Chief Minister’ on Wednesday.

“You spoke about family rule. I have already given the list. Again for your attention. 1.Yediyurappa & Sons 2. Ravi Subramanya-Tejaswi Surya 3. Ashoka-Ravi 4. V.Somanna-Arun Somanna 5. Arvind Limbavali-Raghu 6. S.R.Vishwanath-Vani Vishwanath 7. Jagadish Shettar-Pradeep Shettar 8. Murgesh Nirani-Hanumath Nirani 9. G.S.Basavaraju-Jyoti Ganesh 10. Jarkiholi Family 11. Katti Family 12. Jolle Family 13. Angadi Family 14. Udasi Family 15. Sriramulu Family 16. Reddy Brothers.”

He said, “There is still more to your family dynasty. I am aware that "BJP is a chainlink of family politics" should I expose the nation-wide family politics in the BJP? One can write 'Parivarakoti' while talking about family politics in States ruled by you.”

Kumaraswamy’s outburst was against the repeated accusation of the BJP of calling JD(S) a dynastic party. Often, some BJP leaders referred to the JD(S) as ‘Appa-Maga’ party, meaning ‘Father-Son Party’ as it is headed by former Prime Minister H D Deve Gowda and Kumaraswamy as the second-in-command.

The JD(S) leader lashed out against the BJP today for calling him a ‘lucky dip CM’ in a set of tweets.

“In Lucky Dip, I will cry whether I win or lose. If someone calls me Lucky Dip CM, I get irritated, and scratch my body. Can you guess who I am. I am Lucky Dip CM HDK,” the Karnataka unit of BJP tweeted.

Explaining the meaning of ‘Lucky Dip CM’, the BJP said Kumaraswamy twice became Chief Minister just by luck, for despite having MLAs in double digits, he got the coveted post through ‘lucky draw’.

Replying to the ‘Lucky Dip’ jibe, the JD(S) leader said, “Yes. I am Lucky dip CM, what now? Did your CM get the people's mandate in the election? How can you forget that your CM is lucky too?”

"Ask the person who was the Deputy CM in 20:20 govt on how many lucky dip CMs are there in the @BJP4Karnataka? It was me who showed the seat of power to the BJP, the party which was never in power till then,” he added.

Stating that he is not ashamed to be called a lucky dip Chief Minister, as he had often described himself as an "accidental CM."

He sought to know whether the ‘Lucky Dip CM’ tag was lower in status than 'Operation Kamala CM'.

The ‘Operation Kamala’ term was referred to the purported attempt of the BJP to pull elected representatives from Opposition parties to form the government.