HDK shed tears wanting to resign, says Deve Gowda

While in office H D Kumaraswamy shed tears wanting to resign, said his father and JD(S) chief H D Deve Gowda on Friday, continuing his blame on the Congress for the fall of the coalition government.

His remarks came soon after Congress Legislature Party leader Siddaramaiah rebutted the allegations levelled against him Deve Gowda and Kumaraswamy.

Speaking to reporters, he said that former chief minister H D Kumaraswamy had to "suffer a lot" during the coalition. "Kumaraswamy was in tears and wanted to resign. I advised him not to step down as it was Modi vs other secular parties (during Lok Sabha elections). If we resign, there might be a danger for other alliances in the national level," he said.

Deve Gowda said that he only tolerated the coalition partners as he was wary that the blame would rest on him if the government fell.

Kumaraswamy, meanwhile, took to Twitter and said that he would respond to all the claims by Siddaramaiah at a suitable time.

"It is not the right time to respond to the allegations leveled by former chief minister Siddaramaiah. The political developments of the country is turning one-sided. Such divisive talk is not healthy when secular forces have to unite. I will answer everything at the opportune moment," he said.

Earlier in the day, Siddaramaiah launched an attack on JD(S) after both Deve Gowda and Kumaraswamy recently blamed him for the fall of Kumaraswamy led coalition government that lasted 14 months.