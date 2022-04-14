HDK to contest from Chamudeshwari, says JD(S) MLC

HDK to contest from Chamudeshwari, says JD(S) MLC

DHNS
DHNS, Mysuru,
  • Apr 14 2022, 23:09 ist
  • updated: Apr 15 2022, 01:45 ist
JD(S) leader and former chief minister H D Kumaraswamy. Credit: DH Photo

Former chief minister H D Kumaraswamy will contest the upcoming Assembly elections from Chamundeshwari segment, according to JD(S) MLC C N Manjegowda.

Manjegowda told reporters here on Thursday that Kumaraswamy had consent to contest from Chamundeshwari. He also said that Kumaraswamy‘s son Nikhil would be the candidate for Ramanagar constituency.

H D Kumaraswamy
Karnataka
Karnataka Politics
Karnataka News

