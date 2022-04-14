HDK to contest from Chamudeshwari, says JD(S) MLC

Former chief minister H D Kumaraswamy will contest the upcoming Assembly elections from Chamundeshwari segment, according to JD(S) MLC C N Manjegowda.

Manjegowda told reporters here on Thursday that Kumaraswamy had consent to contest from Chamundeshwari. He also said that Kumaraswamy‘s son Nikhil would be the candidate for Ramanagar constituency.

Check out the latest videos from DH: