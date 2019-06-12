HDK: Water situation in state grim

The water situation is so grim that it’s not just Tamil Nadu that is demanding its share but districts within the state too are claiming their quota, Chief Minister H D Kumaraswamy said Tuesday.

The unprecedented delay in the monsoon has only compounded the problems.

According to KSNDMC, less than one tmcft of water has flowed into reservoirs this year as of June 11, as compared to 30 tmcft on the same date last year.

G S Srinivasa Reddy, director, Karnataka State Natural Disaster Monitoring Cell (KSNDMC) told DH said that though there has been rainfall on the coast and parts of Malnad region, it still does not meet all the parameters required for declaring the onset of monsoon.

For the first time in a decade at least, the monsoon will arrive on the Karnataka coast around June 13 and will take few more days to cover the entire breadth of the state.

Reviewing the water resources department, Kumaraswamy said, “Though we got 14 tmcft extra in the Cauvery basin after we filed a review petition in 2007, there are many claimants for it from various districts in the state.”

Blaming elected representatives, he said, “For votes, we pressure officers and misuse government money.”

You should be strong and convince them to ensure money is spent properly,” he said, pointing out that funds should be used only on projects that can actually deliver.

“Look at Andhra Pradesh. They’ve brought Krishna river to Hindupur and Madakasira that’s right next to our Pavagada and Mulbagal. If we try to bring Krishna to Tumakuru or Kolar, our own people will oppose it,” he rued.

Explaining the delay of the monsoon, Reddy said, “Cyclonic storm ‘Vayu’ has dragged the clouds away from the the southern peninsula Gujarat coast.” There are instances when it took more than a week to cover the state after its arrival at the Karnataka coast.

“Monsoon has not been this late in recent memory. Interior parts may receive good rain only after June16 after Vayu dissipates.” C S Patil, scientist at IMD also attribtued the monsoon delay to the cyclone. Data shows that the monsoon had hit Karnataka coast on June 9 in 2014 and 2016 — both drought years.