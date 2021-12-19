He didn't descend from heaven: Eshwarappa slams Maharashtra CM's tweet on Belagavi violence

Slamming Maharashtra chief minister's tweet that Kannadigas were responsible for the violence in Belagavi, Rural Development & Panchayat Raj Minister K S Eshwarppa said that Uddhav Thackeray had not descended from heaven and "must know the ground reality."

Speaking to media persons here on Sunday, he demanded Congress in Karnataka to make its stand clear in this regard as the party was in power in Maharashtra through an alliance with the Shiv Sena.

