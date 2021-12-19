Eshwarappa slams Uddhav's tweet on Belagavi violence

He didn't descend from heaven: Eshwarappa slams Maharashtra CM's tweet on Belagavi violence

DHNS
DHNS, Shivamogga,
  • Dec 19 2021, 15:28 ist
  • updated: Dec 19 2021, 15:39 ist
Karnataka Rural Development & Panchayat Raj Minister K S Eshwarppa. Credit: DH File Photo

Slamming Maharashtra chief minister's tweet that Kannadigas were responsible for the violence in Belagavi, Rural Development & Panchayat Raj Minister K S Eshwarppa said that Uddhav Thackeray had not descended from heaven and "must know the ground reality."

Also Read | Shivaji statue desecration: Maharashtra govt seeks PM's intervention

Speaking to media persons here on Sunday, he demanded Congress in Karnataka to make its stand clear in this regard as the party was in power in Maharashtra through an alliance with the Shiv Sena.

Check out latest DH videos here

Deccan Herald News now on Telegram - Click here to subscribe

Follow us on Facebook | Twitter | Dailymotion | YouTube

K S Eshwarappa
Uddhav Thackeray
Belagavi
Maharashtra
Indian Politics

Related videos

What's Brewing

Surviving climate change means living with water here

Surviving climate change means living with water here

Hundreds queue for passports in bid to leave Afghan

Hundreds queue for passports in bid to leave Afghan

Don't want to succumb to fans' expectations: Mohanlal

Don't want to succumb to fans' expectations: Mohanlal

The changing food traditions of Jama Masjid

The changing food traditions of Jama Masjid

Mumbai's flamingos to be satellite-tagged for tracking

Mumbai's flamingos to be satellite-tagged for tracking

 