Heavy betting over Sira bypoll result

The district is seeing heavy betting with regard to the winning horse of Sira Assembly constituency bypoll. The winner will be known on November 10 when the counting of votes will be taken up.

In the past, there used to be betting between the Congress and the JD(S) party workers. This time, the BJP workers too have joined the betting. There is booth-wise betting also. There is more betting on the Congress and the BJP.

A voter in the constituency told DH, "Mobile phones, bikes, sheep and money are used for betting. Some of them are quoting between Rs 10,000 and Rs 1 lakh on their claims."

"A prominent leader of the party would bet in the past. He had bet over Rs 50 lakh on B Satyanarayana on the ground that he would win. He had also bet huge sums during the Lok Sabha poll. However, the leader is silent this time," he added.

Party workers at their respective villages are betting that their parties would gain the lead in respective booths. There is heavy betting at Kasaba, Hulikunte, Gowdagere and Kallambella hoblis.

Another voter, on the condition of anonymity, said, "I don't belong to any political party. Let anybody be the winner. Hindu votes will be divided among the three parties in Sira. Muslims have supported the Congress in large numbers. Hence, I have bet on the Congress party. Compared to other places, there is heavy betting in Sira town."