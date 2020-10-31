Help Munirathna become minister, BSY tells voters

Chief Minister BS Yediyurappa, who went on a campaign blitz in Rajarajeshwarinagar on Saturday, assured voters that the party’s candidate Munirathna will become a minister if he were to win the November 3 bypoll.

“You have to bless (Munirathna) in becoming a minister in the upcoming Cabinet expansion,” Yediyurappa said during a roadshow in the vast Rajarajeshwarinagar assembly segment.

The CM also defended Munirathna against allegations of electoral malpractices leveled against him by the Congress. “Whatever allegations are being made against him will be answered by way of making him win by a margin of 40,000-50,000 votes,” the CM said.

Yediyurappa urged party workers to go door-to-door. “You have to make people come out and vote. The voter turnout shouldn’t be less than 70%,” he said.

Munirathna, a film producer, was disqualified last year under the anti-defection law and joined the BJP. He is up against the Congress’ Kusuma Hanumantharayappa and Krishnamurthy V of the JD(S).

Yediyurappa hailed Munirathna for prioritising the development of the Rajarajeshwarinagar constituency. “The government has provided Rs 820 crore grants to Rajarajeshwarinagar. This includes Rs 111 crore for lakes, Rs 488 crore for roads, Rs 90 crore for major stormwater drains, and so on,” Yediyurappa said.

He also promised that he along with Munirathna would be responsible for “building a home for every person” in the constituency.

Speaking to reporters, Yediyurappa said the atmosphere in Rajarajeshwarinagar was pro-BJP. “We aren’t indulging in caste politics. We don’t have to do that. We want to take the SC, ST, OBC, and everyone along,” he said.

Asked about allegations against Munirathna that he was distributing cash to voters, Yediyurappa said they were baseless. “It’s our Congress friends who are doing politics by giving cash. Now that they know they’re losing, they’re hurling such allegations.

”The Congress has accused Munirathna of defecting to the BJP for monetary benefit. “I swear before Goddess Rajarajeshwari that I didn’t accept any money. It’s because (Congress) didn’t focus on development that I and 14 others left. I’m even ready to swear before Lord Manjunatha in Dharmasthala,” said Munirathna.