Helpline scam? Zameer seeks report on Rs 4 lakh salary

Karnataka Minority Welfare Minister BZ Zameer Ahmed Khan on Monday ordered an inquiry on how his department ended up paying a monthly salary of Rs 4 lakh to a company for setting up a helpline to disseminate information on government schemes.

Zameer discovered this 'anomaly' during a review meeting.

Apparently, the company got paid Rs 4 lakh per month for at least a year. The company was roped in to set up and run a helpline on schemes offered by the minority welfare department.

During the meeting, Zameer wondered why the helpline was kept running although the department had little benefit from it.

"How is it possible to give a salary that is three times what the chief secretary gets? When Rs 2.5 crore is spent every year on the regular helpline of the department, where was the need to have a separate helpline? This needs a thorough investigation," Zameer was quoted as saying in a statement from his office.

The minister also sought an "overall report" on the amount paid to contractors for works in the last five years under the Minority Colony Development scheme. He asked for an expert team to be assembled to inspect works.

Officials told Zameer that Rs 56 crore is required to complete the construction of 126 Shaadi Mahals across the state. They also said there are demands for more Shaadi Mahals. Zameer sought a detailed proposal seeking funds.

During the review, Zameer cautioned officials that children from minority communities should not be deprived of education.

There are 126 minority residential schools and colleges in the state of which 29 are functioning in rented buildings. The minister said all of them have to function in their own buildings next year. "If the intake of students is low, it must be increased. If the demand for admission is more than the fixed intake, additional buildings must be constructed," Zameer said.

The minister also pushed for Kannada to be taught in the Maulana Azad residential schools and colleges. The required number of teachers and resource persons must be appointed to teach Kannada to minority students, the minister said. "We're already teaching English and should start teaching Kannada," he said.