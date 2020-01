Condemning the attack on the students and the teachers by unidentified persons on Jawaharlal Nehru University (JNU) campus in the national capital, Union Minister Pralhad Joshi on Monday said a high-level probe has been ordered into the incident.

Speaking to reporters here, Joshi said, “On the face of it, the incident looks like a clash between two groups on the campus. The Congress is indulging in petty politics by blaming the BJP for the attack.”