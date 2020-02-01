Higher education dept seeks Rs 3k crore additional budgetary support

Higher Education Minister C N Ashwath Narayan on Saturday said he would urge the chief minister to sanction an additional Rs 3,000 crore in the budget for the higher education.

In the pre-budget meeting of the Higher Education department, it was resolved to seek additional budgetary allocation for the department. In the last fiscal, the higher education received Rs 4,333 crore. The minister said that he would seek an additional allocation of Rs 3,000 in the upcoming budget. I will submit a request to the chief minister on the same, he said.

“We are requesting additional funds for higher education mainly for research, teachers training, opening B.Ed, degree and diploma colleges, skill training and for the implementation of Fit India scheme in the state,” said Ashwath Narayan.

Geriatric, cancer centres

The March 5 budget is expected to announce four geriatric and five cancer care centres in the state. This is proposed by the state medical education department in its pre-budget meeting, chaired by Narayan, who also holds Medical Education portfolio.

“We have planned geriatric and cancer care centres in Bengaluru, Mysuru, Hubballi and Ballari. Along with this, we are proposing super specialty hospitals at Bengaluru north and west regions to provide better healthcare services,” said Ashwath

