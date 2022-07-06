Hindu Mahasabha to host ‘Ghar Ghar Bhagwa’ campaign in Karnataka on August 14

Akhil Bharat Hindu Mahasabha (ABHM) will hold ‘Ghar Ghar Bhagwa’ campaign to unfurl the Bhagwa (saffron) flag in the houses across the state on August 14.

The Mahasabha will reach out to the Hindus in 224 Assembly constituencies in the state, said state President Rajesh Pavithran.

The executive committee meeting of the ABHM has decided to make preparations to contest the upcoming BBMP, zilla panchayat, taluk panchayat and Karnataka Assembly elections. To mark the partition of India and the losing of lakhs of people for the violence prior to August 15, 1947, the Mahasabha has decided to observe August 14 as ‘Sankat divas,’ he told mediapersons in Mangaluru.

"The party will be strengthened at the booth level. The upcoming Assembly election will be decisive and Hindu Mahasabha will show its strength. The manifesto of the party will reach the voters much in advance, he said. The ABHM will use social media platforms to reach out to the people," he added.

Condemning the death of Kanhaiya Lal in Udaipur for supporting the statement of BJP suspended leader Nupur Sharma, ABHM state general secretary Dharmendra said “there is a need to strengthen Hindutva". "No murder should take place in the name of supporting Nupur Sharma. The BJP should have justified the statement of Nupur Sharma, instead of distancing itself from her statement," he said.

Stating that Hindus are targeted in the country, he said that the BJP is engaged in appeasing policy. "Prime Minister Narendra Modi had recently spoken on ending family dominated parties, is BJP not a family dominated party with family members of B S Yediyurappa and K S Eshwarappa holding plum posts?," he sought to know.

“We are ready to safeguard Hindus. We do not want the brand of BJP to save Hindutva and Hindus. The BJP only wants to be in power. They are not allowing others to continue the administration, which is evident in the case of toppling Maharashtra government. The BJP is hand in glove with the SDPI,” he alleged.

“Bhagwa flag is our strength and our devotion. The BJP has not taken a patent for using the Bhagwa flag and Hindutva. The BJP is using Hindutva to come to power. We will use power to save Hindutva,” he added.