Hindus, Muslims in Karnataka must live as children of same mother: Yediyurappa

In the wake of increasing communal incidents in the state, former Chief Minister BS Yediyurappa said that the government would not tolerate such activities. "Hindus and Muslims should live as the children of the same mother," he said.

"Chief Minister (Basavaraj Bommai) has already assured action against elements that disturb communal harmony," he said. In the coming days, people of the state should ensure that they live in harmony and such unsavoury incidents are not reported, he said.

He also said that Bommai should not be blamed for the communal issues that have surfaced in the state during his tenure as CM while speaking to reporters in Belagavi.

Yediyurappa urged people not to indulge in activities that disturb communal harmony of the state. "Stop all this and get on with your jobs. They (Muslims) too should live in peace in a respectful manner," he said.

To a question on Congress protest against price rise, he said that the party had nothing better to do. "I request them to join hands in the development of the state rather than cause confusion among people over small issues," he said.

(With inputs from Raju Gavali in Belagavi)

