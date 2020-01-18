Home Minister Amit Shah in Karnataka, to hold key meeting with CM B S Yediyurappa on Jan 18

After several delays, Chief Minister B S Yediyurappa will meet Union Home Minister and BJP national president Amit Shah, in Hubballi, on Saturday.

The meeting is scheduled to take place from 6.30-7.30 pm at Denissons Hotel, where Shah will stay overnight. Newly elected BJP legislators are also expected to meet Shah during his stay in Hubballi.

Yediyurappa is expected to discuss issues including cabinet expansion, the election of DyCM Laxman Savadi to Legislative Council, opposition to DyCM berth by few BJP leaders and among others with the national president. Apart from 11 MLAs, who won the bypolls in December after defecting to the BJP, the chief minister is expected to submit a list of other ministerial aspirants to take a call on accommodating them in the cabinet.

While Yediyurappa had promised cabinet berths to 17 MLAs, who defected from H D Kumaraswamy led Congress-JD(S) coalition, several senior BJP leaders such as Umesh Katti have been exerting pressure for ministerial positions by playing the seniority card. Today's meeting is expected to draw curtains on the issue.

The chief minister, it can be recalled, was snubbed several times by the BJP high command after bypoll results were announced on December 8, in which the saffron party registered a thumping victory, winning 12 of the 15 seats.

Recently, the Chief Minister B S Yediyurappa had irked the high command as he demanded funds from Central government in a public programme at Tumakuru, attended by Prime Minister Narendra Modi. According to reports, this was one of the factors for the delay in securing an appointment with Shah.