Home minister Araga Jnanendra denies allegations in viral video

Following a viral video of Shivamogga murder victim Harsha’s sister Ashwini angrily walking away, Home Minister Araga Jnanendra denied allegations that he refused her time to air grievances.
In a release, he said that the allegations were far from truth.
The viral video showed Ashwini storming out of the basement of the state BJP office, alleging that Jnanendra had screamed at her when she met the minister to raise complaints about the ‘royal treatment’ given to the accused in jail, in the Harsha murder case.
Following complaints, the government has already registered an FIR against jail officials and investigation is under progress.
“I briefed her about the measures initiated against the jail staff. However, it is unfortunate that she is making allegations against me, which are far from truth,” he said.
