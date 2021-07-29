Hopeful of getting better post in Karnataka cabinet: B Sriramulu

BJP MLA B Sriramulu said he is an honest worker of the party and expressed the hope that he is hopeful of getting a good position in the new dispensation.
Speaking to reporters, he said he is not upset about not getting the post of deputy chief minister. "I have come up through people's support. I am not miffed about not declaring the deputy CM's post to me. I am hopeful of getting a good position." He also made it clear he has come to the city to take part in a puja programme.
