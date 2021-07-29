Hopeful of getting better post in cabinet: B Sriramulu

Hopeful of getting better post in Karnataka cabinet: B Sriramulu

Sriramulu said he is not upset about not getting the post of deputy chief minister

DHNS
DHNS, Ballari,
  • Jul 29 2021, 22:18 ist
  • updated: Jul 29 2021, 22:53 ist
B Sriramulu. Credit: DH Photo

BJP MLA B Sriramulu said he is an honest worker of the party and expressed the hope that he is hopeful of getting a good position in the new dispensation.

Speaking to reporters, he said he is not upset about not getting the post of deputy chief minister. "I have come up through people's support. I am not miffed about not declaring the deputy CM's post to me. I am hopeful of getting a good position." He also made it clear he has come to the city to take part in a puja programme. 

Deccan Herald News now on Telegram - Click here to subscribe

Follow us on Facebook | Twitter | Dailymotion | YouTube

B Sriramulu
Karnataka
cabinet expansion
Karnataka Politics

Related videos

What's Brewing

Without Bolt, 100m at Olympics is suddenly a race again

Without Bolt, 100m at Olympics is suddenly a race again

'Cyclonic storms' intensity increasing in Indian Ocean'

'Cyclonic storms' intensity increasing in Indian Ocean'

Why animals recognise numbers but can't do maths

Why animals recognise numbers but can't do maths

Covid: Why CDC suggests indoor masks for the vaccinated

Covid: Why CDC suggests indoor masks for the vaccinated

Puberty not sole factor in transgender eligibility: IOC

Puberty not sole factor in transgender eligibility: IOC

How cities around the world are uprooting urban jungles

How cities around the world are uprooting urban jungles

Netflix is set to roll out games to stream, here's why

Netflix is set to roll out games to stream, here's why

 