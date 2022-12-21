Horatti elected as Karnataka Legislative Council chairperson unopposed

Eight-time MLC Basavaraj Horatti was elected unopposed as the Karnataka Legislative Council chairperson on Wednesday. This will be his third term.

Horatti, who is with the BJP, was the only candidate, making an election unnecessary.

Horatti was first elected Legislative Council chairperson in 2018, and returned for a second term in 2021. He quit the JD(S) and joined the BJP on the condition that he would be given the top post. The BJP has kept its promise.

Horatti was a teacher before entering politics to represent the Karnataka West teachers' constituency in the upper house. He has represented his constituency for a record eight times - 1980, 1986, 1992, 1998, 2004, 2010, 2016 and 2022. This makes him the senior-most MLC in Karnataka.