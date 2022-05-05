Horatti has violated anti-defection law: BK Hariprasad

Horatti has violated anti-defection law: BK Hariprasad

Hariprasad said people are free to join any party based on ideology

Bharath Joshi
Bharath Joshi, DHNS, Bengaluru,
  • May 05 2022, 18:45 ist
  • updated: May 05 2022, 18:45 ist
Senior Congress leader BK Hariprasad. Credit: DH Photo

Senior Congress leader BK Hariprasad on Thursday trained his guns on Karnataka Legislative Council chairperson Basavaraj Horatti saying he "insulted" the Constitution by announcing his decision to join the BJP while holding office. 

"By saying that he'll join BJP while holding a Constitutional office, Horatti has insulted the Constitution itself," Hariprasad, the leader of the opposition in the Council, told reporters. "We did not expect this from someone as senior as Horatti." 

Hariprasad said people are free to join any party based on ideology. "But, it's not right for people occupying the seat (as the presiding officer of the House) to do that. Horatti has violated the anti-defection law," Hariprasad charged. 

Demanding Horatti's resignation, Hariprasad said India functions as per the Constitution and not the almanac. "The chair of the Legislative Council is apolitical. By saying he'll join the BJP, Horatti has betrayed the chair," he said. 

Hariprasad further charged that Horatti may have decided to join the BJP due to inducements. "Let there be no doubt that the BJP will make Horatti a scapegoat. It is under Operation Lotus (a moniker that refers to engineering defections) that Horatti is joining the BJP," he said.

Earlier this week, Horatti met Union Home Minister Amit Shah and formalised his decision to join the BJP. Horatti is expected to resign from the Council on May 11. He wants to contest the upcoming MLC election from the Karnataka West Teachers’ Constituency seat on the BJP's ticket.

Check out DH's latest videos

Get a round-up of the day's top stories in your inbox

Check out all newsletters

Deccan Herald News now on Telegram - Click here to subscribe

Follow us on Facebook | Twitter | Dailymotion | YouTube

Get a round-up of the day's top stories in your inbox

Karnataka
Karnataka Politics
Basavaraj Horatti
B K Hariprasad

Related videos

What's Brewing

70% Indian workers feel burnt out as colleagues quit

70% Indian workers feel burnt out as colleagues quit

Andhra shocker: Family carries boy's body on bike

Andhra shocker: Family carries boy's body on bike

In Pics | Countries with most and least press freedom

In Pics | Countries with most and least press freedom

DH Radio | The changing dynamics of job market

DH Radio | The changing dynamics of job market

Record people without enough to eat in 2021: UN

Record people without enough to eat in 2021: UN

 