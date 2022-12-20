Horatti set for another term as Council chief

Senior BJP MLC Basavaraj Horatti is all set to be elected unopposed as the Council chairperson.

The election is scheduled for Wednesday and Horatti was the only candidate to file papers on Tuesday. Congress chose not to field a candidate as it lacks the required numbers.

In the 75-member House, BJP has 39 members (excluding protem chairperson Raghunathrao Malkapure). The Congress has 26, JD(S) eight and one independent.

The Congress did not get green signal from its high command to contest the election. The party wanted to avoid a truck with JD(S), with polls round the bend.