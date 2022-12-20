Horatti set for another term as Council chief

The election is scheduled for Wednesday and Horatti was the only candidate to file papers on Tuesday

DHNS
DHNS, Belagavi,
  • Dec 20 2022, 23:03 ist
  • updated: Dec 21 2022, 07:28 ist
BJP MLC Basavaraj Horatti. Credit: DH File Photo

Senior BJP MLC Basavaraj Horatti is all set to be elected unopposed as the Council chairperson. 

The election is scheduled for Wednesday and Horatti was the only candidate to file papers on Tuesday. Congress chose not to field a candidate as it lacks the required numbers. 

In the 75-member House, BJP has 39 members (excluding protem chairperson Raghunathrao Malkapure). The Congress has 26, JD(S) eight and one independent. 

The Congress did not get green signal from its high command to contest the election. The party wanted to avoid a truck with JD(S), with polls round the bend. 

Basavaraj Horatti
BJP
Bharatiya Janata Party
Karnataka
Karnataka News
Karnataka Politics

