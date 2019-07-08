Horatti wants Speaker to accept resignations

JD(S) MLC Basavaraj Horatti on Monday stated that Legislative Assembly speaker Ramesh Kumar should accept the resignation of disgruntled MLAs, saying, "true colour of those MLAs would be out and they would learn a lesson then".

"They just want to get their demands fulfilled, and they do not want their resignation to be accepted. How many of them can get elected again? Chief Minister H D Kumaraswamy has assured to fulfill their demands. Some senior ministers should also sacrifice their position, to save this government," he said.

Horatti told media persons that Congress Party had to decide which MLA should be the minister, and there was no point in some Congress MLAs blaming and embarrassing the chief minister for not accommodating them in the Cabinet.

'Indirect operation by BJP'

Horatti said, it is clear that the BJP is behind this episode, as aeroplane to shift MLAs to Mumbai and hotel they are residing in there belong to BJP leaders.

Though BJP leaders are saying that they had no role in it, they are doing an indirect 'Operation Kamala', to reduce the coalition government into a minority government, he charged.

No to CM change idea

"Congress leaders themselves announced that H D Kumaraswamy would be the chief minister for five years, when the alliance was formed. They should follow 'Maitri Dharma'. I do not accept any plan to change the chief minister, even if JD(S) chief H D Deve Gowda says that," Horatti clarified.

Congress should have taken stringent action against MLAs who violated its instructions earlier itself. A government cannot be run without discipline among its MLAs. All MLAs cannot be made ministers, and repeated embarrassment for the government should not be created over this issue,, he observed.

Some outsider may feel that CLP leader Siddaramaiah may be behind the confusion, as some of the disgruntled MLAs are his close aides. But I do not agree with that. What Siddaramaiah could do if those MLAs are stuck to their stand, Horatti asked.