Hoskote conundrum: BSY takes on Chikballapur MP

Chief Minister BS Yediyurappa on Monday launched a tirade against BJP’s Chikkaballapur MP BN Bachegowda over his son Sharath contesting as an independent from Hoskote, where the party has fielded disqualified legislator MTB Nagaraj.

The BJP has already decided to expel Sharath, Yediyurappa told reporters while campaigning for Nagaraj in Hoskote.

“Before giving Nagaraj the ticket, I spoke to Bachegowda who is an MP. Only if you extend cooperation the seat will be given to Nagaraj, I told him. And only after he agreed the seat was given to Nagaraj. The people of Hoskote should know this,” Yediyurappa said, adding that the state BJP unit was keeping a watch on Bachegowda’s activities.

“People should teach a lesson to those who betray. At least now the Member of Parliament should advise his son and ask him to withdraw,” Yediyurappa said. Nominations can be withdrawn before November 21.

Recently, Sharath dared Nagaraj to take an oath before Lord Manjunatha at Dharmasthala while refuting the claim that both he and his father had agreed for him to be the BJP’s candidate from Hoskote.

When asked about this, Yediyurappa retorted thus: “Is there any value for the oath? The father and son came thrice to my house. It was agreed in the presence of R Ashoka (Revenue Minister) that the seat should be given to Nagaraj.”

Sharath, who is contesting as an independent, is up against Nagaraj and Congress’ Padmavathi. In the May 2018 assembly election, Sharath polled 91,227 votes, but lost to Nagaraj who secured 98,824.

“Nagaraj resigned as a minister because he didn't want a corrupt government and came with us. I’m confident that Nagaraj will win with a margin of over 25,000 votes, and people will teach a lesson to those indulging in anti-party activities. There is no question of taking them into the party,” Yediyurappa asserted.