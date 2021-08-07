Hospitality sector stakeholders in Mysuru oppose new Covid-19 restrictions

While the state government has announced weekend lockdown overs fears of Covid third wave, stakeholders of the hospitality sector have opposed the restriction and launched an online campaign.

The travel operators launched the campaign with the slogan, 'Seize the border not the city. We are not participating in weekend lockdown.'

The government had also ordered a night curfew to contain the spread of Covid-19.

According to hotel owners, more than 50,000 people will be affected by the restrictions. "We have been suffering loss from March 2020 and the government must drop initiatives like lockdown and should instead take alternative measures to curb the spread of infection," said Jayaswamy, a hotel owner.