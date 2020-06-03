Houses to flood victims: JD(S) to protest as HD Kumaraswamy not invited for programme

JD(S) to protest as HDK not invited for programme

DHNS
DHNS, Madikeri,
  • Jun 03 2020, 21:05 ist
  • updated: Jun 03 2020, 21:37 ist
Former Chief Minister H D Kumaraswamy. (DH Photo)

JD(S) District Committee President K M Ganesh said that the party will stage a protest against the state government, for not inviting former Chief Minister H D Kumaraswamy to the programme of handing over the houses to the flood victims, to be held at Jambur on June 4.

"H D Kumaraswamy had played a pivotal role in initiating the rehabilitation programmes," he said. "But, without inviting him, the government has insulted him."

Also, Ganesh alleged that the houses built for flood victims in Jambur in Somwarpet are not up to the mark. The JD(S) workers will stage a peaceful protest during the handing over ceremony of the houses, against the attitude of the government, he said.

Stating that the Golikatte road leading to the new houses in the Made village, too, is worn out and the flood victims and the local villagers cannot use the road, he urged to carry out the repair work before heavy rains lash the region.

 

