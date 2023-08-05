How corruption charges are grafted on to poll campaigns & forgotten later

The Congress rode to power in Karnataka based on its twin planks - the five guarantees and the promise to act decisively on corruption by investigating scams allegedly committed by the previous BJP government.

Days after forming the government, Chief Minister Siddaramaiah ordered stopping all ongoing works, suspecting corruption.

Two months later, the freeze was lifted under pressure from the Congress’ own lawmakers.

Also Read: Karnataka: Muslim Congress leaders miffed over MLC nomination 'rejig'

This is seen as the ruling party’s first steps towards not taking to the logical end the ‘40 per cent commission’ allegation that it used to the hilt during the election.

As of now, the Congress government has constituted a Special Investigation Team (SIT) to investigate the Bitcoin scam, a one-man commission under retired Justice B Veerappa on the PSI recruitment scam and an inquiry into irregularities in BBMP works.

Congress leaders, ministers and even Siddaramaiah continue to assert that the government will order a series of probes into scams that supposedly occurred during the previous government’s tenure.

Health Minister Dinesh Gundu Rao, for example, has announced that the government will order a probe into irregularities in Covid-19 procurements.

A senior Congress leader told DH that no political party in India has the gumption to take any scam to its logical end, but every party loves ‘scams of its rival party’ prior to elections.

But post-elections, the party which raised these scams forgets it conveniently. “The Congress in the state may order a series of probes, but nothing will come out of them. Going by precedents set by every other party in the country, Siddaramaiah may order probes, but no headway will be made,” the leader said, pointing to several House committee reports gathering dust in public offices.

“What ever happened to reports by V Balasubramanian and A T Ramaswamy on land encroachments? The House committee report on the NICE project? The same fate awaits investigations that will be ordered,” the leader added.

Long-term political considerations also matter. It is said that not everyone within Congress wants the anti-cow slaughter law brought in by the BJP revoked.

Similarly, some Congress leaders welcome the previous BJP government’s decision to liberalise agricultural landholding.

Referring to the alleged Covid-19 irregularities, a senior Congress leader pointed out that KPCC president D K Shivakumar had invited former health minister Dr K Sudhakar to return to the party.

“Adjustments are quite common in politics. There are no permanent enemies or friends in politics. There are only common interests that matter the most,” the source said.

Realising this, BJP leaders like C T Ravi and Basavaraj Bommai have been constantly daring the Congress to announce time-bound investigations into the ‘40 per cent commission’ allegation.

“When Bommai was the CM, he referred several cases against Siddaramaiah to the Lokayukta. To get back, Siddaramaiah is looking to order probes, targeting Bommai,” sources close to Bommai said.

BJP leaders consistently maintain that the scams raised by the Congress prior to elections can’t be substantiated with proof.

“Contractors who wrote to Prime Minister Narendra Modi two years ago have failed to provide proof. These are notional allegations. So, the Congress won’t succeed in harming any of our leaders,” BJP general secretary N Ravi Kumar told DH.

Kumar, however, conceded that his party failed to counter the Congress’ narrative on corruption.

Political analyst Sandeep Shastri noted that it is easy for a party to make allegations while in the Opposition, but it becomes “extremely difficult” to prove them.

Therefore, most inquiry commissions fail to take cases to their logical conclusions.

“We must accept that anyone who commits a scam is intelligent as he or she would have covered their tracks. Therefore, a party that comes to power hasn’t succeeded in punishing the guilty so far in the country. They constitute commission after commission only to placate gullible voters to buy some time, so that they (voters) forget in time,” he explained.