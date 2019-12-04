Hunsur all set for bypolls

After a high-decibel campaign, Hunsur Assembly segment is all prepared for the bypoll on Thursday. The district election office has made elaborate arrangements to conduct a free and fair bypoll. The polling commences at 7 am and concludes at 6 pm.

As many as 17 candidates, including BJP’s A H Vishwanath, JD(S) candidate Devarahalli Somashekar and Congress’ H P Manjunath are in the fray.

Mustering process was held, following a refresher training for election officials at D Devaraj Urs Government First Grade College in Hunsur on Wednesday. The election officials, including Returning officers, Assistant Returning officials, along with Electronic Voting Machines (EVMs) and Voter-Verified Paper Audit Trail (VVPAT) units reached their respective polling stations, across the segment.

The segment has a total of 274 polling stations for a total of 2,27,974 voters — 1,14,580 men, 1,13,388 women and six others. The election commission has made all arrangements for the voters.

Deputy Commissioner Abhiram G Sankar said, “The officials from K R Nagar, Periyapatna and H D Kote are deputed on election duty. Sector officials, appointed for each polling station, along with the officials, reached their respective centres.”

The DC said, “All necessary arrangements for smooth pooling have been done. The officials have identified critical booths and adequate security arrangements are in place. The authorities have made arrangement for live streaming from eight booths.”

Mock polling

In order to ensure transparency, mock polling will be done at all polling stations before the start of the polling. The mock polling will commence at 5.30 am, in the presence of the respective political party agents.

Strongroom

Following the voting, the EVMs and VVPAT units will be shifted to strongroom at D Devaraj Urs Government First Grade College in Hunsur. While the counting of votes will be held on December 9, the process of election will come to an end on December 11.

Security

As many as 1,500 security personnel, four battalion of Central Reserve Police Force (CRPF) and six battalion of Karnataka State Reserve Police (KSRP), are deputed near the polling stations. In addition, as many as nine checkposts are functioning since the model code of conduct (MCC) was enforced. In addition, Section 144 under the Criminal Procedure Code (CrPC) has been clamped near the polling stations.

Campaign

The segment witnessed a high-decibel campaign with Chief Minister B S Yediyurappa, former CMS Siddaramaiah, H D Kumaraswamy, ex-PM H D Deve Gowda and others campaigning for their respective party candidates. In addition, a host of leaders of all three major political parties campaigned for their party candidates.

The bypoll is necessitated as A H Vishwanath resigned as MLA. Vishwanath was elected on JD(S) ticket in 2018. He had secured a total of 91,667 votes of the total polled 1,86,525 votes. His rival Congress candidate H P Manjunath had polled 83,092, while the BJP candidate had secured 6,404 votes.