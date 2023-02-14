I am always relevant in Karnataka's politics: Siddaramaiah

Leader of the Opposition Siddaramiah said he would always be relevant in Karnataka's politics.

Speaking in the Legislative Assembly on Tuesday during his motion of thanks to the Governor's address, Siddaramaiah quipped that BJP leaders were always interested in taking his name during their campaign speeches. "Several of you keep referring to my name. I am happy. This makes me reassured that I am still relevant in Karnataka's politics," he said. In a quick jibe, BJP legislator C T Ravi asked Siddaramaiah if he doubted his political relevance in the recent past.

The senior Congress leader who lost from Chamundeshwari constituency in the 2018 elections, managed narrow win in Badami. He has now decided to contest the upcoming polls from Kolar.

Replying to Ravi, Siddaramaiah asserted: "I am always relevant in Karnataka politics. I have been relevant in the past, am relevant in the present and will remain relevant in the future," he said.

Siddaramaiah also had a word of praise for Karnataka's governor Thaawarchand Gehlot. "Raj Bhavans have become centres of controversy in several states. However, Gehlot has remained free from controversy and has ensured the sanctity of Raj Bhavan. I wish to thank him on behalf of the Assembly," Siddaramaiah said.