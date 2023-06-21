I am democratically elected Cong leader: Siddaramaiah

I am democratically elected leader of Congress: Siddaramaiah

The CM was reacting to former Chief Minister H D Kumaraswamy's statement  that there may be physical fight among leaders this time too to grab the CM chair.

Ajith Athrady
Ajith Athrady, DHNS, New Delhi,
  • Jun 21 2023, 22:38 ist
  • updated: Jun 21 2023, 22:38 ist
Chief Minister of Karnataka, Siddaramaiah. Credit: IANS Photo

“I am a democratically elected leader of the Congress party and now I am the Chief Minister. Our party has a majority in the legislative assembly. This is not a coalition government, where leaders fight for the Chief Minister post,”Chief Minister Siddaramaiah said on Wednesday.

“We are in democracy. Majority MLAs elected me as the leader. The Congress has 136 MLAs. The question of fighting for the CM post does not arise now,” Siddaramaiah told reporters in Delhi.

Siddaramaiah was in the national capital and met President of India Droupadi Murmu and Home Minister Amit Shah as courtesy call.

The CM was reacting to former Chief Minister H D Kumaraswamy's statement  that there may be physical fight among leaders this time too to grab the CM chair in the state. Recalling the earlier incident , Kumaraswamy said that when Veerappa Moily was the Chief Minister of Karnataka, there was physical fight among Congress leaders to become the Chief Minister despite the party having a majority in the assembly. Similar situations may come this time too in the state, Kumaraswamy said.

However, the CM refused to comment on BJP Mysuru Lok Sabha member Pratap Simha's statement that Siddaramaiah should clarify whether he would continue as the CM for a full five year term.

Social Welfare Minister H C Mahadevappa has said he doesn't want to react further on whether Siddaramaiah will continue for full term or there will be power sharing arrangement with Deputy Chief Minister D K Shivakumar.

“I don’t want to react to this issue. Time will tell everything. Don't predict now. Wait for that time,” Mahadevappa said.

