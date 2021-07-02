I am not a CM aspirant, says Zameer Ahmed Khan

Congress’ Chamarajpet legislator B Z Zameer Ahmed Khan on Friday ruled himself out from the chief ministerial race under the Muslim quota.

He said the next Congress chief minister will be picked by the people. “And you already know who people want to see as the CM,” he said, suggesting that he still supported Leader of the Opposition Siddaramaiah to get a second term if the Congress were to win the 2023 assembly elections.

“There's nothing wrong with everybody asking for the CM’s post - Dalits, Muslims, Lingayats, Vokkaligas...but people's opinion is most important. The person who has people's support will have to become CM,” he said. “I’m not a CM aspirant. I haven’t grown that big.”

Khan and a few other party MLAs had openly projected Siddaramaiah as the next chief minister, much to the dismay of Karnataka Pradesh Congress Committee (KPCC) president DK Shivakumar and other leaders.

“Our leader Siddaramaiah has said nobody should talk about the next CM. So, we’ve put a fullstop on that,” Khan said. He also said that people still remember the welfare programmes that Siddaramaiah implemented when he was the CM from 2013 to 2018.